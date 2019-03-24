Dem Rep. Jayapal: Mueller Report Doesn’t Fully Exonerate Trump — ‘We’ve Got to Make That Determination for Ourselves’

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on Sunday weighed in on the findings of FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Jayapal said on CNN’s “AC360” she would not accept the findings until she sees the full report, adding Mueller’s report does not “exonerate” President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice charges.

“I think the obstruction of justice charge is an extremely serious one and Mueller, as you’ve been reporting, did not exonerate the president,” she told host Anderson Cooper. “After 22 months he did not exonerate the president.”

She added, “Remember, a big piece of this report does not exonerate the president, a sitting president, on an extremely serious charge of obstruction of justice. So, yeah, we’ve got to make that determination for ourselves.”

