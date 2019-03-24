Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Barr’s Letter ‘Brazenly Devious’ – Maybe There’s Not Sufficient Evidence of Collusion Because There Was Obstruction

"This letter is elegantly but brazenly devious" AG Bill Barr "has in effect, created headlines that will create a trap for all of us" @SenBlumenthal pic.twitter.com/y4sz9cy8Oq

While speaking with MSNBC on Saturday, Senate Judiciary Committee member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that Attorney General William Barr’s letter summarizing the Mueller report is “brazenly devious.”

Blumenthal said, “This letter is elegantly, but brazenly devious. What [Bill] Barr has done is essentially to frame the message before the facts are available, before the substance is accessible. He has in effect created headlines that will create a trap for all of us. Because we have to avoid falling into the headline messages. The crime of obstruction is designed to prevent destruction of evidence, whether it’s witness tampering or document destruction. So, the finding here that there was insufficient evidence to establish collusion may be the result of that obstruction.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett