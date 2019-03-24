Dershowitz: This Is a ‘Very, Very Bad Day for CNN’ — ‘They Should Be Hanging Their Head in Shame’

Sunday on Fox News Channel following the release of a letter from Attorney General William Barr to Congress about the findings of Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz offered his reaction.

Dershowitz criticized Mueller for not making a definitive statement on the obstruction of justice claim. However, he also condemned CNN for its handling of the news coverage of the entire Russian-collusion saga.

“This is a good day for the president,” Dershowitz said. “It’s a very, very bad day for CNN. I have to tell you, they should be hanging their head in shame when you think about how many people went out on a limb and predicted there would be indictments for obstruction. There would be indictments for collusion. There would be indictments for this and for that. They made it seem like it was an open-and-shut case. And they misinformed the American public. They have to have some public accountability when you say things that turn out not to be true.”

“Look, I’ve been vindicated,” he added. “I’ve been saying this from day one and have been criticized and condemned for simply doing a legal analysis that I think any reasonable, objective non-partisan lawyer would have done, would have come to the same conclusion I would have came to and essentially come to the conclusion that was come to today by the attorney general.”

