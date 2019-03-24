DNC’s Perez on Trump: ‘The Question for Me That Remains Is Was He Compromised?’

Sunday on MSNBCs “Kasie DC,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez reacted to the findings of FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Perez said it is clear the Russians tried to meddle in the United States’ election but questioned if Trump was “compromised.”

“The question for me remains was he compromised?” Perez told host Kasie Hunt. “Why did he say that he believes Putin over the intelligence community? Why did he talk about leaving NATO — things that put our national security at jeopardy. Why doesn’t he release his tax returns? Why were they so hell-bent on getting that Trump Tower in Moscow? So, is he compromised is really what I’m saying. And that’s why I think the House needs to move forward to answer all of these critical questions.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent