Maxine Waters on the Mueller Report: ‘This Is Not the End of Anything’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said “not the end of anything,” despite special counsel Robert Mueller not indicting anyone from the Trump campaign for crimes related to conspiring with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Waters said, “This president has a way of trying to get into people’s heads. He has been saying no collusion, no collusion over and over again for a long time. He’s going try to conclude that this report is proven that there is no collusion and you have a lot of his sycophants who’ll take the nod from him and they’ll say the same thing. We can’t allow them to get away with this. He does this all the time. This is not the end of anything. Well, it is to end the report and the investigation by Mueller but those of us who share these committees with our oversight because there are so much that needs to be taken a look at. it is not the end of everything.”

