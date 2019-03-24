Maxine Waters: ‘We Are Well Past the Time When We Should Have Considered Impeachment’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she believed impeachment of President Donald Trump should have already been on the table, regardless what the Mueller reports reveals.

Waters said, “This president has a way of trying to get into people’s heads. He has been saying no collusion, no collusion over and over again for a long time. He’s going try to conclude that this report is proven that there is no collusion and you have a lot of his sycophants who’ll take the nod from him and they’ll say the same thing. We can’t allow them to get away with this. He does this all the time. This is not the end of anything. Well, it is to end the report and the investigation by Mueller but those of us who share these committees with our oversight because there are so much that needs to be taken a look at. it is not the end of everything.”

She continued, “There are very specific things like Manafort given to Kilimnik polling data. Why would he be giving polling data from the election to this Russian? Why would he be literally talking about — well, first of all, we have all of these contacts that we have documented with those members of the group of people who are around this president having met or talk with Russians, and they lied about it? Why would they do that? If you take a look at the lies and the meetings that took place at Trump Tower, when you take a look at the polling data that has been given to Russians, when you take a look at the fact that Flynn called someone in Russia and told him you know the sanctions were going to be lifted and they can go on with their big energy project, there is so much that’s there that shows collusion. As far as I am concerned and obstruction of justice. I believe that we are well past the time when we should have considered impeachment of this president.”

