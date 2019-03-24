Nadler: Mueller Was ‘Limited in Scope,’ Congress Has to ‘Look at a Broader Picture’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Judiciary chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) argued special counsel Robert Mueller was “limited in scope.”

He said that therefore, Congress will “look at a broader picture,” when investigating President Donald Trump.

Nadler said, “We know there was collusion. Why there’s been no indictments, we don’t know. Let me say further, we know a number of things. We know that the president pressured the FBI to go easy, to stop investigating Flynn and various other people. We know that he fired the FBI director as he put it to NBC to take care of the Russian thing in order to stop the investigation of various people associated with him. We know that he concocted the lie about the purpose of that Russian meeting. We know that he — that a lot of his top associates have been indicted and convicted, and we know that he has engaged in relentless two-year attack against the FBI and various law enforcement agencies.”

He continued, “There have been obstructions of justice, whether they are —clearly, whether they are criminal obstruction is another question. But we have — the special prosecutor is limited in scope. His job was limited in scope and limited to crimes. What Congress has to do is look at a broader picture. We are in charge —we have the responsibility of protecting the rule of law, of looking at obstructions of justice, abuses of power, at corruption, in order to protect the rule of law so that our democratic institutions are not greatly damaged by this president.”

