Scarborough: If There Was No Collusion, Why Did Trump, Associates Lie About Russia?

Amid the Mueller report showing no collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia in the 2016 presidential election, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough questioned Sunday why Trump and his associates lied in the investigation.

“[T]his was a very good day for the president of the United States politically,” Scarborough stated.

He went on to say that Trump and associates “could’ve made things easier” on themselves had they not lied “repeatedly” during the investigation and campaign trail.

“I think one of the questions that will remain for quite some time is that if there was no collusion, and we can be convinced of that today, why did Donald Trump, and why did his administration and why did everybody close to him lie about contacts that they had with Russia throughout the course of the campaign? I guess the answer to that may just be pure, basic greed. He wanted to build a tower in Moscow,” said Scarborough.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent