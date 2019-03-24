Schiff: There Is Still ‘Significant Evidence of Collusion’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) insisted that despite special counsel Robert Mueller not indicting anyone from the Trump campaign for crimes related to conspiring with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, “there is significant evidence of collusion.”

Schiff said, “There is significant evidence of collusion. We have set that out time and time again from the secret meetings in Trump Tower to the conversations between Flynn, the Russian ambassador, to the providing of polling data to someone linked to Russian intelligence and Stone’s links to Wikileaks.”

He continued, “There’s a difference between compelling evidence of collusion and whether the special counsel concludes that he can prove beyond a reasonable doubt the criminal charge of conspiracy. As I said before, I leave that decision to Bob Mueller. And I have full confidence in him.”

