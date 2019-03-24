Sheila Jackson Lee Declines to Accept Mueller Report Finding on No Collusion

Sunday on MSNBC following the release of a letter from Attorney General William Barr to Congress regarding the findings of Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller probe to Congress, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) would not concede there was no collusion despite the what was disclosed in the letter.

“I think what I accept is that Robert Mueller did a very thorough job and he has made the assessment that there was no collusion,” Jackson Lee said to host Kasie Hunt when asked about the findings. “Again, that is not a legal term. It’s conspiracy. But his decision was based on a whole number of factors and investigations. And what I am saying is we in the Judiciary Committee want to review those documents.”

