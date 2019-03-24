Whitehouse: ‘Seems a Lot Like’ Barr Made ‘a Rush to Judgment’ on Obstruction

On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) stated that Attorney General William Barr’s determination on obstruction of justice “seems a lot like a rush to judgment on the question of obstruction.”

Whitehouse said, “When you’ve got, after all this effort, the special counsel going out of his way to put in his report that this report to the attorney general does not exonerate the president, and leaving it up to the attorney general to make that decision, it raises a lot of questions, not the least of which is the astonishing rapidity with which the attorney general seems to have made that decision. I don’t know how they could have gone through the record between Friday and Sunday. So, maybe they had prior contact on this matter. I don’t know. But there’s a lot here to sort out, and it seems a lot like a rush to judgment on the question of obstruction.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett