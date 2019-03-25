Bernstein: Media’s Russia Probe Coverage ‘One of the Great Reporting Jobs in the History’

Sunday, CNN’s Carl Bernstein applauded the media on “Reliable Sources” for its coverage of the Russia investigation into alleged collusion during the 2016 presidential election.

Bernstein called the media’s coverage “one of the great reporting jobs” in history.

“Clearly, half of the country, 40 percent, 45 percent of the most intense Trump supporters would say that we have been terrible, and then I think the rest of probably of the majority would say we’ve done a good job of it,” Bernstein stated. “I think the media, the press has done one of the great reporting jobs in the history, especially covering a presidency by the most news organizations. And look, let’s look where the disinformation and mistakes and lying have come from. Hasn’t come from the press, it has come from the president of the United States and those around him.”

He added, “We need to see the full Mueller report.”

Host Brian Stelter asked, “If it turns out that there was a lot of smoke, but no fire — is that a failure of the press to focus so much on all the smoke?”

“First of all, I think there has been plenty of fire regardless of whether or not there’s a finding, of whether or not Donald Trump is guilty of a crime and remember, under the Justice Department guidelines he cannot be found guilty of a crime while in office — or indicted,” Bernstein told Stelter. “So, that’s why we need these underlying facts.”

