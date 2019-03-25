Brokaw: ‘Big Victory for Trump in Terms of Public Perception’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former NBC’s “Nightly News” anchor Tom Brokaw suggested that most of the American public will see headlines advertising the results of the Mueller report, which was no collusion and move on from charges that he and his campaign worked with Russians in 2016 to win the presidential election.

Brokaw called it a “big victory” for Trump.

“[A]s I was listening this morning and watching all the headlines, as well, I was thinking about people in Nebraska, for example, who are going through a terrible natural ordeal,” Brokaw said. “The ground is frozen, and it’s flooded, and they’re trying to figure out what they’re going to do. As they look at the national news, they’re going to see one headline: ‘No Collusion.’ And they’re going to say, ‘OK, move on.’ So, I think there’s a huge difference between then and now. And this is a big victory for Donald Trump in terms of public perception about what we should expect between then and now.”

