Dem Rep. Cicilline: ‘Unfair’ to Write Off Collusion Completely

Monday, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) sounded off on FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, saying it is “unfair” to completely write off the idea that President Donald Trump did not collude with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Cicilline said there is still a “responsibility to examine the conduct” of the Trump campaign, “even if it doesn’t rise to the level of criminality.”

“It’s a really impossible determination to make without actually reading the report, reading the conclusions of Mr. Mueller, reading the evidence that he gathered,” Cicilline stated on CNN’s “New Day.” “So, I think it’s sort of unfair to expect anyone to write it off completely.”

He continued, “If Mr. Barr is reporting that accurately, it seems as if they concluded there’s not sufficient evidence to charge folks that may be of less interest. but we still have a responsibility to make sure we protect the integrity of our democracy and make sure we don’t allow the Russians or anyone else to attack us again.”

