Dem Rep. Katie Hill Claims Party Has ‘Highly Suspicious’ Evidence Mueller Wasn’t Covering

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” a member of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) said there is “suspicious” evidence that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “was not covering” related to President Donald Trump’s time in office.

Hill said, “I think everyone needs to kind of slow their roll on this whole thing because right now we have evidence from Mueller, a direct quote from Mueller that there was direct interference by the Russians in the election. We’ve known that for a while. What we’ve seen since Trump took office is that even beforehand he said he was encouraging Russia to release the e-mails, to find those 30,000 e-mails. Now we have to say, ‘OK, fine. He didn’t directly coordinate with Russia moving forward.'”

She continued, “But now we have evidence over the last two years that the Mueller investigation was not covering that is highly, highly suspicious. Both on the influence by foreign entities that have directly had part with our foreign policy, but also on so many other things.”

She added, “We’re dealing with the security clearances issue, possibly giving nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia. We’re dealing with the fact that we’ve got thousands of children that haven’t been reunited with their families and so many issues that we’ve got to continue our investigations on. And it’s just not related to the Mueller report.”

