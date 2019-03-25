Hirono: Mueller Report Does Not Change the ‘Disaster That Is This Presidency’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said even though special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found that the 2016 Trump campaign did not collude with the Russian government, it does not change the “disaster that is this presidency.”

Hirono said, “I think both Mueller and Barr should appear, especially as all we get is a summary of the Mueller report which we do not know how long it was it. And I did ask Barr during his hearing whether or not we were just going to get the summary of the Mueller report and that’s what we’ve gotten so far, a four-page summary, but I had said last week that I was particularly interested in Mueller’s analysis of whether or not there was obstruction of justice, because we saw this going on in front of our eyes.”

She added, “So again, you know, this is all in the context of the disaster that is the Trump administration. So whether it be the cozy relationship that he has with Putin and other questionable leaders throughout the world and mainly people who are strong men or you have the Muslim ban, you have the trying to eliminate health care from millions of people, you have the disastrous tax bill that gave 1.5 trillion to the richest in our country. So this is all in the context of a disaster that is this presidency, and those things do not go away just because he thinks that he’s been totally exonerated. You know, this doesn’t make him a good president, not by a stretch.”

