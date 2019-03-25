Maddow Has 15 Questions for ‘The Barr Report’ — ‘We Do Not Have the Mueller Report’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” host Rachel Maddow expressed her dissatisfaction with Attorney General William Barr’s letter to Congress summarizing the report of the findings from Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Maddow deemed Barr’s letter “The Barr Report” and spent a good portion of her program explaining the 15 questions she had about the report.

Questions as follows:

1. Why did Mueller not decide on obstruction of justice? 2. Did Mueller expect Barr to decide on obstruction? 3. Should Barr have decided on obstruction? 4. Did Mueller want to protect a future grand jury? 5. Why did Barr consult the DOJ office of legal counsel before deciding about obstruction? 6. What will be briefed to the intelligence committees and Gang of Eight? 7. Was there a full investigation of Trump’s intent regarding obstruction? 8. Were Trump’s finances part of the investigation? 9. Will we see the Mueller investigation scope memo? 10. Will we see Trump’s written responses to Mueller? 11. Will the Mueller report be released? 12. Will Mueller testify to Congress? 13. Will Congress see Mueller’s underlying evidence? 14. Will ongoing investigations be affected? 15. Will Trump recognize Russia attacked our election?

