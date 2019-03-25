NBC’s Guthrie to Sarah Sanders: Does Trump Owe Mueller an ‘Apology’ for His Rhetoric?

Monday on NBC News’ “Today,” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie grilled White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders over President Donald Trump’s behavior toward FBI special counsel Robert Mueller, whose probe into Russia collusion in the 2016 presidential election just concluded.

“[F]or the last two years, the president has absolutely eviscerated Bob Mueller, a lifelong public servant, a former Marine, a registered Republican, I might add. He’s called him a national disgrace, discredited, a prosecutor gone rogue who oversaw a gang of thugs. In the end, this individual conducted investigation, came to a conclusion that ultimately cleared … the president. Did Robert Mueller deserve better from the president than this kind of language and behavior?” asked Guthrie.

Sanders replied that the “American people deserved better.”

“Are you kidding?” she added. “The president’s rhetoric matches … the media and Democrats have called the president an agent of a foreign government. That is an accusation equal to treason, which is punishable by death in this country.”

Guthrie then asked Sanders if Trump owes Mueller an “apology.” for his rhetoric.

Sanders replied, “I think Democrats and the liberal media owe the president and they owe the American people an apology.”

