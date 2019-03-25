NBC’s Welker: Mueller’s Findings ‘a Definitive Political Victory for President Trump and His Allies’

NBC’s Kristen Welker on Monday’s “Today” reacted to FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation not finding any evidence of coordinating or conspiring in the 2016 presidential election between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Welker said Mueller’s conclusion is a “definitive political victory for President Trump and his allies,” adding the “cloud of collusion” that surrounded Trump is now gone.

“This is a definitive political victory for President Trump and his allies,” Welker advised. “They are feeling triumphant today. The cloud of collusion that has loomed large over his presidency for nearly two years has been lifted.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent