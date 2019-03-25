Podesta: ‘I Accept’ Mueller’s Conclusion on Conspiracy Between Trump Camp and Russia

On Monday’s “CBS This Morning,” former Clinton Campaign Chair John Podesta stated that he accepts Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusion that there wasn’t sufficient evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Podesta said, “I think he’s a great professional, and he did a thorough investigation of this. He also found that there were 100 incidences where agents of the Russian government talked to members of the Trump campaign, and there were 28 meetings. He concluded ultimately that there was not beyond a reasonable doubt evidence of a conspiracy, and I accept that conclusion. But I think it’s important for us to see the whole report, not just Mr. Barr’s four-page summary of it, as well.”

