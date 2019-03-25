Schiff: Barr Did ‘The Job He Applied For, Which Is, Attempt to Exonerate Mr. Trump’

Asked Schiff tonight if he would drop his probe after Mueller didn't find a Trump-Russia conspiracy, and he said: "Our investigation has always focused on counterintelligence issues, that is, is the president or anyone around him compromised in some way. That work has to go on." pic.twitter.com/JIEKIgveX3

While speaking to reporters on Monday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that Attorney General William Barr “has now done the job he applied for, which is, attempt to exonerate Mr. Trump, when Mr. Mueller said no exoneration was in order.”

Schiff said, “I do want to say, with respect to the obstruction part as well, that what troubles me the most about that is that you have an attorney general who applied for the job by talking down any potential obstruction conviction or indictment, who then went to a Senate confirmation and refused to recuse himself. I don’t think, under those circumstances, he should ever have been confirmed. But he has now done the job he applied for, which is, attempt to exonerate Mr. Trump, when Mr. Mueller said no exoneration was in order. That ought to deeply concern people that someone was hand-picked for the purpose and executed that purpose.”

