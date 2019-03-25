Warren: I Don’t Trust Barr’s Judgment on Obstruction

TONIGHT: Senator and Presidential hopeful @ewarren stopped by to talk about the Mueller report. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/X5gRG2OITM

During an interview with CBS’ “Late Show” on Monday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that she doesn’t trust Attorney General William Barr’s judgment on obstruction of justice.

Host Stephen Colbert asked, “Do you trust Barr’s judgment on obstruction here?”

Warren responded, “No. And I shouldn’t — you shouldn’t have to ask me if I trust it. We should see the whole report. When we see the whole report, we’ll know what the basis is for the decision, period.”

She added that people aren’t as concerned with the Mueller report as they are about issues that impact them directly.

(h/t Mediaite)

