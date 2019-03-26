Clyburn: Mueller Report ‘Closed’ — Trump Admin Opened New Chapter with Move to Invalidate Affordable Care Act

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) announced he is done with the Russia investigation and has moved on to a “new chapter.”

Clyburn lamented that the President Donald Trump administration has now moved on to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

“I believe that the Mueller report has been done. That’s a chapter that’s closed. And I think that last night, this administration opened a new chapter when it moved to completely invalidate the Affordable Care Act,” Clyburn outlined.

“That’s the number one thing on people’s minds,” he continued. “People are worried, especially my part of the country about children being born with diabetes and how they are going to get health care. People are worried about themselves. Prostate cancer, which is prevalent in the low country of SouthCarolina. And women with breast cancer. How are they going to get the medical treatment that they need? For this administration to open the chapter, I think that we have got to reconnect our conversations with the American people.”

