Elizabeth Warren to CBS’s Stephen Colbert: ‘Zero’ Democratic Voters Care About the Mueller Report

Monday on CBS’s “The Late Show,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, downplayed the importance of the release of the entire Mueller report.

Warren said she supported its release but added it wasn’t the primary focus of voters, especially those in the early primary state of New Hampshire.

“Look, I spent the last couple of days in New Hampshire,” she said. “I did a bunch of big public events. I took about 30 questions, just unfiltered from anybody, and then did long lines afterward where I talked to people — probably altogether over the weekend got maybe 100 questions. Do you know how many were about the Mueller report? Zero. Because what people were asking about were the things that touch their lives every day.”

