Tuesday while speaking to reporters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declared the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump was “not on the table until it is on the table.”

Pelosi was commenting on special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report when she was asked if impeachment is “off the table.”

Pelosi said, “Impeachment is not on the table until it is on the table.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN