Pelosi: We Need Mueller Report, Not ‘An Interpretation’ by Someone Appointed ‘To Make Sure the President Is Above the Law’

IAN HANCHETT

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called for the release of the Mueller report and stated that Attorney General William Barr “is appointed for a particular job, to make sure the president is above the law.”

Pelosi said, “Right now, the message should be clearly, let us see this report. I have great respect for Special Counsel Mueller, but let us see the report. We don’t need an interpretation by the attorney general, who is appointed for a particular job, to make sure the president is above the law. We need to see the report.”



