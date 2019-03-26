Pelosi: We Need Mueller Report, Not ‘An Interpretation’ by Someone Appointed ‘To Make Sure the President Is Above the Law’

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called for the release of the Mueller report and stated that Attorney General William Barr “is appointed for a particular job, to make sure the president is above the law.”

Pelosi said, “Right now, the message should be clearly, let us see this report. I have great respect for Special Counsel Mueller, but let us see the report. We don’t need an interpretation by the attorney general, who is appointed for a particular job, to make sure the president is above the law. We need to see the report.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett