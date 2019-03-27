Avenatti: ‘The Facts Are on My Side’

Wednesday on “CBS This Morning,” embattled attorney Michael Avenatti denied any wrongdoing after being charged with attempting to extort millions from Nike.

“Any suggestion is absolutely absurd,” Avenatti claimed. “Nike knew, from the very first moment that I had any contact with Nike, that I was insisting that the truth about what Nike had done be disclosed to federal prosecutors and investigators.”

Avenatti insisted the federal government was improperly framing the case and the facts were on his side.

“I’m not gonna get into the specifics of this,” Avenatti explained. “But what I will say is the way this has been framed is not accurate. It’s just not accurate. And in fact, from the very first moment that we had any meeting with Nike, we made it clear that under no circumstances would we participate in anything that did not require full disclosure to investigators and the federal government.”

“I am confident because I believe the facts are on my side,” he added.

