Biden: ‘White Man’s Culture’ Has ‘Got to Change’

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a change among “white man’s culture” when it comes to sexual assault.

Biden lamented his role in Anita Hill’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

“To this day I regret I couldn’t come up with a way to give [Hill] the kind of hearing she deserved,” Biden stated.

The potential 2020 Democratic hopeful then noted how culture centuries ago allowed violence against women and said it is time to change.

“It’s an English jurisprudential culture, a white man’s culture,” Biden explained. “It’s got to change.”

