Booker: ‘I Want to Know How You’re Going to Pay for’ Free College

During a town hall on CNN on Wednesday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) stated that when he hears people talking about free four-year public college, “I want to know how you’re going to pay for that.”

Booker said he would end the federal government profiting on student loans, and “we are going to go towards a system of debt-free college, free community college, and make sure that certain professions, like teachers — if you’re willing to teach or be a school professional, especially in communities like Orangeburg or Newark, we are going to forgive your debt.” Booker also touted apprenticeship programs.

He added, “What I worry about is, when you hear people talking about free college, and a lot of plans, I want to know how you’re going to pay for that. We can pay for my plan by rolling back those toxic Trump tax cuts and making sure we’re investing, and we need to make sure that the pathways we’re investing on are for the kind of education that we need in this country, which is for everybody. It may not be a four-year college.”

