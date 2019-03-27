Booker: Trump Is ‘Complicit’ in Violence by Not Condemning Nazism or Talking About White Supremacy as a Problem

During a town hall on CNN on Wednesday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) stated that by failing “to condemn Nazis or even to talk about white supremacy as a problem in this country,” President Trump is “complicit” in violence.

Booker said, “[F]or him to fail even to condemn Nazis or even to talk about white supremacy as a problem in this country, to me, that is being complicit in the violence that is happening, and I find that unacceptable and repugnant. I will be a president that faces the threats to this country, including violence coming from right-wing extremist groups.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett