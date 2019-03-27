CNN’s Walsh to Biden: If You Want to Change ‘White Man’s Culture’ Don’t Run in 2020

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” network political analyst Joan Walsh said if former Vice President Joe Biden wanted to change the “white man’s culture” he complained about yesterday, then he should not run for President in 2020 and instead support one of the female candidates.

Walsh said, “I have an idea for how he can change it. Don’t run.”

She added, “Come out and support a woman. There’s six women in the race, four female senators. If you want to change it, that’s a way to change it. You know, I admire Joe Biden. I am a fond Democrat. He was a great vice president. But you want to change it? Don’t run.”

