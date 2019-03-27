Comey: ‘Good News’ That Evidence Doesn’t Establish Americans Conspiring with Russia

During an interview broadcast on Wednesday’s “NBC Nightly News,” former FBI Director James Comey stated that it is “good news” that “the evidence didn’t establish that any Americans conspired” with Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Comey said, “I think it’s good that he was able to finish the work and establish both, that the Russia thing wasn’t a hoax, that the Russians interfered in the election, in a huge way, and that’s really important. And another piece of good news, the evidence didn’t establish that any Americans conspired as part of that effort. That should be good news, no matter what party you’re associated with.”

He added, “The investigation had to happen. It would have been irresponsible not to investigate. And we don’t investigate, despite what the partisans say, to find a particular result. We investigate to find out what’s true, and as best I can tell, it looks like Bob Mueller was allowed to do that, and that’s a great thing.”

Comey later added that he reads Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the report as saying that “the special counsel didn’t find that the evidence established that there was any conspiracy between an American and the Russians. What other evidence there is, what evidence there might be that falls short of that standard, I have no idea.”

