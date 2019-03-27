Comey: I’m Willing to Answer Questions About How Russia Investigation Was Handled

During an interview broadcast on Wednesday’s “NBC Nightly News,” former FBI Director James Comey stated that he is willing to answer questions about how the FBI and Justice Department handled the Russia investigation.

Comey said, “Look, it would be like going to the dentist. I don’t love going to the dentist, but I believe in going to the dentist. And so, if there are questions that haven’t been answered in the hours and hours and hours of testimony I’ve given, of course, I’ll answer them. I want it all done in the light of day, though. No more secret depositions. Public hearings have served the public interest. So, if there are questions to be asked about how we handled this investigation or any other, let me know when you want me.”

