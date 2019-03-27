Papadopoulos: Lawyers Are Requesting Pardon — ‘I Would Honorably Accept’

During Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” President Donald Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos revealed his lawyers are requesting a pardon to clear up some of “disinformation and misunderstanding” about him after he was sentenced to 14 days in prison for pleading guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI.

“There’s been so much disinformation and misunderstanding about who George Papadopoulos is, how he actually fits into [FBI special counsel] Robert Mueller’s investigation in the proper context and what he was doing for the Trump campaign and Trump transition team,” Papadopoulos explained.

He added, “I am simply getting the facts out there for the public to consume, for the media to consume and then for them to articulate something completely different than has been said about me for the past two years. And, based on that, my lawyers believe, as they are the ones who formally submitted the application, that there’s a basis for a pardon.”

Papadopoulos said if he were to be offered a pardon that he would “honorably accept it.”

