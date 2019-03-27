Pelosi: AG Barr ‘Arrogant’ to Think We Would Accept His ‘Interpretation’ of Mueller Report

In an interview with SiriusXM Progress channel’s “Make It Plain,” House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said it was “a little bit arrogant” of Attorney General William Barr to think Democrats would accept only seeing his four-page letter on Robert Mueller‘s report.

Pelosi said, “We just haven’t even seen the Mueller report, and we don’t expect to accept just the attorney general’s interpretation of it. A little bit arrogant of him to think that that would be the case.”

She added, “We have to get the report. They, to their peril, will keep that report.”

