RNC’s McDaniel: Schiff Must Resign from the House Intelligence Committee

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel doubled down on her call for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to resign his post as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“I know the news cycle has moved on from the Mueller investigation but I just want to call again for Adam Schiff to resign from the House Intelligence Committee,” McDaniel said. “He lied to the American people, he was in a position of trust, running the House Intelligence Committee, being that chairman and going on TV day after day and saying that the president had colluded.”

“That is such a serious charge for a person that’s in a position of trust and power,” she added. “He needs to be removed and we need to continue these calls because this has been two years of trying to delegitimize this President and it cannot stand and we can’t just let it go. It’s got to continue.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor