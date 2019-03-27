Stacey Abrams: Republicans Who Said They Would Defend Pre-Existing Condition Protections ‘Lied’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) said the Trump administrations decision to back a lawsuit challenging the 2010 health care law meant Republicans who campaigned in 2018 on defending pre-existing condition protections “lied.”

Abrams said, “I think they completely misread what happened in 2018. 2018 was about the conversation of how do we live as Americans and take care of each other. And what this decision does is it says that we lied, that the Republicans who said they would fight for health care and would defend preexisting conditions, that they were not telling the truth. And they will be reminded of that in 2020 if this proceeds.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN