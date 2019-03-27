Trump: ‘I Have Plans’ to Release FISA Applications

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Trump said he does have plans to release the FISA applications related to the Russia probe.

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Do you have plans to release those FISA applications, Gang of Eight information, the 302s of Bruce Ohr and others, and the five buckets that John Solomon and Sara Carter — as they call them?”

Trump responded, “I do. I have plans to declassify and release. I have plans to absolutely release.”

He later added, “[A]t the right time, we will be absolutely releasing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett