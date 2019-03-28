Dem Rep. Quigley: ‘There Is Obvious Evidence’ ‘Of Collusion and Obstruction’

IAN HANCHETT

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” House Intelligence Committee member Mike Quigley (D-IL) stated that “There is obvious evidence, in plain sight, and in previous court filings, of collusion and obstruction.”

Quigley said, “[I]t’s very cold comfort to the American public that the prosecutor investigating this couldn’t find a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. There is obvious evidence, in plain sight, and in previous court filings, of collusion and obstruction.”

