Dem Sen. Bennet ‘Very Inclined’ to run for President

The already large list of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls could be adding yet another name.

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) hinted at a potential run Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“I’m very inclined to do it and we’re looking at it and I think, look, the American people need somebody who’s going to run and tell them the truth in 2020,” Bennet advised. “We can’t get anything done around here if we continue to do what we’ve been doing here for the last 10 years. It’s not just since Trump arrived.”

Host Joe Scarborough pointed out that many pundits link a Bennet run to former Vice President Joe Biden’s decision to enter the race, which Bennet shot down, saying, “It has absolutely nothing to do with the vice president’s decision.”

