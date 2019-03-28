Gillibrand: Barr Undermined ‘the Purpose’ of Mueller’s Job – Pelosi ‘Quite Right’ to Say It’s ‘Arrogant’ for Congress to Not Get Report

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) stated that Attorney General William Barr undermined “the purpose of the special counsel’s job by summarizing this report and putting his imprimatur on top of it,” and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “quite right” to say it’s “arrogant” for Congress to not receive the Mueller report.

Gillibrand said, “I’m very concerned. Because I think what the attorney general did is undermine the purpose of the special counsel’s job by summarizing this report and putting his imprimatur on top of it, he’s taking away the benefit of having someone who’s nonpartisan, not appointed by the president, actually making the decision about whether crimes have been committed.”

She further stated, “I think Speaker Pelosi is quite right when she says it was not only ‘arrogant,’ but very disrespectful for the Congress and the Senate to not receive the actual report.”

