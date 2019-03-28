Lindsey Graham: ‘Congressman Schiff Is Really Becoming Oliver Stone of the House’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who continues to claim collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russians, was “becoming Oliver Stone of the House.”

Graham said, “When one politician is calling on another to step down, most of the public kind of tunes it out. But here’s what I would say in all seriousness, Mueller was given the ability to complete his job without political interference. I stood behind Mueller, almost every Democrat said he was the right guy. Congressman Schiff is really becoming Oliver Stone of the House. He is the Jim Garrison figure trying to look for somebody who actually shot President Kennedy.”

“This is getting to be a bit ridiculous,” he continued. “He told us time and time again he knows there is collusion, he has seen evidence of it. Well, Mr. Mueller undercut that narrative. So, Adam Schiff has got to make a decision about his political future. Does he want to be the guy that won’t let it go when the authority of the investigation, Mr. Mueller has concluded there was no collusion?”

