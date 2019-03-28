Pelosi Doubles Down: AG Barr Is ‘Condescending’ and ‘Arrogant’ — ‘We Do Not Need Your Interpretation’

Thursday at her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) continued her criticism of Attorney General William Barr for his four-page letter summarizing special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Pelosi said, “No thank you, Mr. Attorney General, we do not need your interpretation. Show us the report and we can draw our own conclusions. We don’t need you interpreting for us. It was condescending, it was arrogant and it wasn’t the right thing to do. So the sooner they can give us the information the sooner we can all make a judgment about it.”

