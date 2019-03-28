Pelosi: Trump, GOP Are ‘Afraid’ of ‘Professional, Patriotic’ Adam Schiff

Thursday at her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump and Republicans were calling for the resignation of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who continues to claim collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russians, because they were “afraid.”

Pelosi said, “What would be the proper adjective, shameful, sad, irresponsible of the president of the United States and the Republicans on the Intelligence committee to take the actions they have? They are just plain afraid. They are afraid of the truth. They are afraid of competence. They are afraid of a leader who is recognizing in our country for being calm, professional, patriotic. I’m so proud of the work of Chairman Adam Schiff in a stark contrast to the irresponsible almost criminal behavior of the previous chair of the committee.”

“So what is the president afraid of?” she continued. “Is he afraid of the truth that he would go after a member a chairman of a committee, a respected chairman of a committee in the Congress? I think they’re just scaredy cats. They just don’t know what to do, so they have to make an attack. They did the wrong thing. The American people know that. It is their own insecurity, their own fear of the truth, their fear of the facts and their fear of an effective, patriotic leader who in his measured way is going to make sure the America people know the truth.”

