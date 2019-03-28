Rand Paul: Brennan, Clapper, Comey ‘Sent Spies into the Trump Campaign’

Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said on “Fox & Friends” that members of former President Barack Obama’s intelligence committee “sent spies” in attempt to “entrap Trump officials” to admit they were working with Russia.

According to his source, Paul said when the spies failed to get Trump officials to admit anything about Russia, they attached the Steele dossier to their report.

“[M]y source tells me that the intelligence community, Obama’s intelligence community, [former CIA Director John] Brennan, [former National Intelligence Director James] Clapper, [former FBI Director James] Comey, they were frustrated because they had this Russian dossier, but nobody believed it was real,” Paul explained. “It wasn’t verifiable. They couldn’t get anything out of it. So, they sent spies into the Trump campaign. They tried to entrap Trump officials to admit they were working with Russia. That wasn’t working, so they were frustrated.”

He continued, [T]hey wanted to somehow get this information out — this Russian dossier — that even the media wasn’t publishing. Nobody would publish it because it was so scandalous, unverifiable and likely fiction. So, finally, they decided well, what we have to do is attach this dossier, this fake dossier, to an intelligence report … given directly to the president.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent