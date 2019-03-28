Rep. Speier: Trump Taking ‘Victory Lap’ on Mueller Report ‘Is Very Premature’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s “victory lap” over Attorney General William Barr’s four-page letter summarizing special counsel Robert Mueller’s report is “very premature.”

When asked if she believes there is evidence of collusion, Speier said, “I hate the word collusion. It is conspiracy or coordination. Was there an interest in coordination with the Russians? You bet there was. ‘I love it’ what Don Jr. said when he got the e-mail and was asked if he wanted to meet with the Russians who had dirt on Hillary Clinton. You have Paul Manafort meeting in a cigar bar in New York City with Konstantin Kilimnik who has ties with the Russian GBU which is their KGB, their spy operations. He hands them polling data? I think it is pretty clear there was an effort to engage, and of course, the hacking of the DNC and the dump and the president is saying, you know Russia show us where the e-mails are for Clinton.”

She added, “It is so interesting that we spent the last week basically spouting on what the president have said when we have not seen the report. Republicans and Democrats should wait to see the report. Let’s see how damning if it is damming about the obstruction of justice and the interest in cooperating or coordinating. I think this is far from over. I think the victory lap is very premature.”

