Scarborough: Trump ‘Not the Brilliant Political Tactician Everybody Makes Him Out to Be’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut the funding for the Special Olympics.

Scarborough argued that Trump is not a “political genius,” but rather, is just “heartless” and a “plutocrat.”

“He’s not the brilliant political tactician everybody makes him out to be. He plays, basically, for the 35, 40 percent,” Scarborough stated. “[H]e’s zeroing out funding for Special Olympics, he’s going after people’s health care, he separated mothers and their children from the borders.”

“At the end of the day, the one word that really does tie all of these issues together is heartless — while the guy is bragging to his friends at Mar-A-Lago like a true plutocrat,” he concluded.

