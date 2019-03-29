CA Attorney General Becerra: If California Is Socialist, ‘We Are Doing a Better Job Than Most Capitalists’

Friday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) addressed criticisms of his state as being socialist and too highly taxed.

Becerra touted California as “doing a better job than most capitalists” in job creation and went on to praise California’s economy.

“As one state, we are now the fifth largest economy in the world. If we are socialists, we’re doing a better job than most capitalists when it comes to creating jobs. No one creates more jobs than we do,” Becerra argued.

He continued, “We’re number one in agriculture, just as we are in high tech. We’re number one in manufacturing, just as we are number one in clean energy. We graduate more people than anyone else in the country and people keep coming. We’re not 40 million because people hate us, we’re 40 million because we create good jobs. [It’s] not a bad place to live if you can water ski and ice ski on the same day, and so there are some things that make people come to California.”

