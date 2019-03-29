Dem Judiciary Rep. Raskin: Barr’s New Letter ‘Inscrutable, but Disturbing’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” House Judiciary Committee member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) commented on Attorney General William Barr’s letter about the release of the Mueller report by saying, “it’s somewhat inscrutable, but disturbing what the attorney general has written here.”

Raskin said, “In this one, he says that the president has the opportunity to exercise executive privilege over some parts of it, but the president has deferred to him instead. So, he’s not going to pre-clear the report with the president. But does that mean that Attorney General Barr is going to be excising parts of the report, asserting the executive privilege for the president? Again, it’s somewhat inscrutable, but disturbing what the attorney general has written here.”

