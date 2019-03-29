Maher: Barr Is ‘a Stooge’ – ‘This Is Like a High-Tech Coup’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Attorney General William Barr is a “stooge” who is engaging in behavior similar to “a high-tech coup.”

Maher said, “[Y]ou know, high-tech lynching. Remember that phrase? This is like a high-tech coup. I know Barr is an esteemed person, William Barr. He’s a stooge. This is what Third World countries do. The dictator appoints somebody who exonerates him. That’s what happened here.”

He later added, “I think the whole point of what Barr did was to give Trump a month-long lead to get out there and do the end zone dance, put the bullshit out, I’m completely exonerated. Because then, when we come up with the other stuff, it’s a month later, and then we’re like undoing something.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett